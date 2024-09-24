Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Napco Security Technologies worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

