CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 247,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,268,070 shares of company stock valued at $285,265,043 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

