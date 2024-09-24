Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

