Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,372,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 73,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

