Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,645 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

