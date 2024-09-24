Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,757 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 778,342 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

