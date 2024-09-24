Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

