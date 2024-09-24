Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,572,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,471,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

