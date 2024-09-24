Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,922 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PlayAGS were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 563,843 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $447.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

