OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OPKO Health by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 in the last three months. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

