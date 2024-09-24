Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NIO were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

