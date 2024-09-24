Rhumbline Advisers Buys 319 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Camden National worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 2,990.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $575.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAC. Stephens upped their target price on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAC

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.