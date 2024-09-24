Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Daily Journal worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Down 2.9 %

DJCO stock opened at $487.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.92. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $286.05 and a 52 week high of $512.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Daily Journal

Daily Journal Profile

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.