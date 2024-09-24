Rhumbline Advisers Sells 174,100 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 41.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

