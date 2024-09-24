Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NerdWallet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in NerdWallet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $995.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.43. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

