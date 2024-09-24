Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 43,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

