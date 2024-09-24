Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 358,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.12. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

