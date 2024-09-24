Rhumbline Advisers Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPRO. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $166,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Open Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

Open Lending stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.22 million, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

