Rhumbline Advisers Sells 41,548 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Guess? worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 474,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 335,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

