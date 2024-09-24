Rhumbline Advisers Sells 77,643 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.77 million, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

