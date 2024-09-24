Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nomura were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

