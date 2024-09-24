Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Orange were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 20.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 16.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 158,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

