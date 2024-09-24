14,632 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $899.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

