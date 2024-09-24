TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TPG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $4,009,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $5,016,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $935,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.