iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

