Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,988 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $827.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Castle Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock worth $828,222 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.