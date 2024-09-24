Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.