F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FG opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.20.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FG. Barclays assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on F&G Annuities & Life

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.