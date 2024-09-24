Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $318,000 Position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter.

KARS stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

