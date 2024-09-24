Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $58.84.
About Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- About the Markup Calculator
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.