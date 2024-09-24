Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

