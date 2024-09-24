Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 167 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in NV5 Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

