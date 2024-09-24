Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,474,000.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

FDIG stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $96.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.