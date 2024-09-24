Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,704 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.