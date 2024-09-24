Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $353,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 86,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

