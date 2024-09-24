Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $338,000 in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $725,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEC stock opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $101.86.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

