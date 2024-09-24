Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 140,726 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,322 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
BTZ opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.21.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
