Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

AHR opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

