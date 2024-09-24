NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 850.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,711 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 913.4% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 213,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 192,699 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,261 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,129.5% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 14,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,472,303 shares of company stock worth $536,731,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

