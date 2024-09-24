Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $533,000 Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

