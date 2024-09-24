Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Latham Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of 214.33 and a beta of 1.87. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

