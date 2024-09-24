Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Virgin Galactic worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,021.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 307,901 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 562,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 194,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,258,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 3,764.43%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -18.82 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

