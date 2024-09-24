Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Performant Financial worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,995,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 170.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $304.73 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

