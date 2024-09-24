Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioventus Trading Down 4.1 %

BVS stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $899.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.