Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,821 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 730,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 517,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 72,955 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

