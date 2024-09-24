Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 516,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 512,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 246,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

