Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $547,000 Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GHYG opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

