Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NET Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NET Power by 32.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Stock Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Insider Transactions at NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,541 shares of company stock worth $2,642,976. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPWR

About NET Power

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.