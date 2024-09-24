Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LABU. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $176.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

