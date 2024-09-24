Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $197,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,203.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,203.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $249,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,020 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMT stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

