Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,310,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of UDIV opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.